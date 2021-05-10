William Blair Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Nevro in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.70). William Blair also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.49) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NVRO. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nevro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.83.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $156.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -57.43 and a beta of 1.02. Nevro has a 52 week low of $111.87 and a 52 week high of $188.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 428,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,229,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,035,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Nevro by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nevro by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Nevro by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

In other Nevro news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $111,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

