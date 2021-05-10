William Blair Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of T-Mobile US in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $2.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.92. William Blair also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s FY2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up previously from $143.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.35.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $139.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.04. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $91.50 and a 12-month high of $140.19.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,171,000 after purchasing an additional 21,886 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,158,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,031,505,000 after purchasing an additional 463,813 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 103,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,040,460 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

