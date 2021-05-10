William Blair Comments on The Manitowoc Company, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) – William Blair increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Manitowoc in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MTW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Manitowoc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of MTW opened at $27.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.44. The Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The stock has a market cap of $945.62 million, a PE ratio of -80.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $430.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

