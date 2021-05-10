William Blair Weighs in on AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.87.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMN. Truist upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $90.36 on Monday. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $94.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total value of $153,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,223.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 18,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,405,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,238.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,901 shares of company stock worth $1,758,269 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.