William Blair Weighs in on Redfin Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – William Blair reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Redfin in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.09). William Blair also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Get Redfin alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RDFN. Wedbush reduced their price target on Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upped their target price on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Redfin in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.69.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $56.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.92 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.20. Redfin has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total transaction of $298,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,216.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $1,991,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,569,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,185,362.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,577,443 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,900,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,440 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter worth about $70,324,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Redfin by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,677,000 after purchasing an additional 759,662 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 874.9% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 687,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,805,000 after purchasing an additional 617,304 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 427,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,332,000 after purchasing an additional 202,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.