Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.19 and the lowest is $1.40. Williams-Sonoma posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 143.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year earnings of $9.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.39 to $10.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $11.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.25.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $517,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,034.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,267,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,659,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,810 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 23,216 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSM opened at $186.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.26. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $188.23. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 48.76%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

