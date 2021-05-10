Wing Tops One Day Volume of $14.59 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 10th. Wing has a total market cap of $60.76 million and $14.59 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wing has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. One Wing coin can currently be purchased for about $38.47 or 0.00069296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $380.62 or 0.00685545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00065993 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 134.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.32 or 0.00245537 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $693.50 or 0.01249089 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003706 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00031174 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $410.05 or 0.00738555 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,704,210 coins and its circulating supply is 1,579,210 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

