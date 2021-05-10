WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.11.

WNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen raised their price target on WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WNS by 310.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WNS traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.00. 509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,779. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.82. WNS has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $78.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. WNS’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that WNS will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

