Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Shares of AGL stock opened at $33.49 on Monday. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

