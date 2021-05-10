Woodcoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $89,583.00 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0919 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $738,269.47 and $89,583.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,362.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,095.88 or 0.07140371 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.43 or 0.02477985 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $379.43 or 0.00661460 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.75 or 0.00207009 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $463.47 or 0.00807963 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.89 or 0.00604739 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $308.62 or 0.00538015 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005647 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.