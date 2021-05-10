Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) VP Christopher Fawzy Sells 3,000 Shares

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $378,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,821.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christopher Fawzy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Christopher Fawzy sold 7,000 shares of Woodward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $838,250.00.

WWD traded down $1.85 on Monday, reaching $128.08. The company had a trading volume of 417,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,713. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $130.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.90 and a 200-day moving average of $115.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.32%.

WWD has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist boosted their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Woodward by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,163,000 after acquiring an additional 253,935 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,850,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Woodward by 114.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 531,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,565,000 after buying an additional 43,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Woodward by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 508,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,849,000 after buying an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

