Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) PT Raised to $151.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $147.00 to $151.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.52% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist upped their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

WWD stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $129.59. 6,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,123. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Woodward has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $130.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Woodward will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 16,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,991,088.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $838,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,204 shares of company stock valued at $15,487,965 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,163,000 after buying an additional 253,935 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at $83,850,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 531,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,565,000 after buying an additional 43,135 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 508,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,849,000 after buying an additional 17,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

