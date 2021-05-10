Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $147.00 to $151.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Woodward traded as high as $130.72 and last traded at $129.02, with a volume of 11322 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.93.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.63.

In related news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $838,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 5,075 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $588,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at $588,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,204 shares of company stock worth $15,487,965 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward by 114.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the third quarter worth about $855,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Woodward by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.21.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 13.32%.

About Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

