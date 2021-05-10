Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.77 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 101.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.5% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $130.21 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $75.05 and a one year high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cascend Securities increased their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

