World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Up 4.8%

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $141.31 and last traded at $140.73. 910 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 54,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRLD. TheStreet raised shares of World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.23. The firm has a market cap of $948.82 million, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.79.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.87. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 10,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $1,416,464.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,538,081.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total transaction of $83,493.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,209. Corporate insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in World Acceptance by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in World Acceptance by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in World Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in World Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $862,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The company also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. It also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.