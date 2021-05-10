World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.92.

WWE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

WWE stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.31. 1,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,766. World Wrestling Entertainment has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $61.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

In related news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $2,063,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2,912.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,613,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,523,000 after buying an additional 1,559,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,040,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,497,000 after purchasing an additional 840,158 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 447.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,829,000 after purchasing an additional 660,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $27,061,000. Finally, Solus Alternative Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $22,521,000. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

