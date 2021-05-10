Wouter Latour Sells 100,000 Shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $713,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of VXRT traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.54. 10,273,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,478,057. The stock has a market cap of $771.48 million, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of -0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.90. Vaxart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $24.90.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. Vaxart’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VXRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,120,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,936,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,188,000 after buying an additional 662,889 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after buying an additional 493,154 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 294.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 494,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 369,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 1,661.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 323,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 305,331 shares in the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

