WW International, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WW International in a research report issued on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.35 million.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WW. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of WW International from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

WW International stock opened at $37.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average is $28.11. WW International has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $38.36.

In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 242,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $8,580,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,539,509 shares in the company, valued at $89,695,457.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 548,273 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,179. Company insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in WW International during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in WW International by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WW International during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in WW International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in WW International during the first quarter valued at about $449,000. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

