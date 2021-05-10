Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Given a C$5.20 Price Target at Cormark

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) has been given a C$5.20 price objective by research analysts at Cormark in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 47.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.45.

Shares of CVE:XBC traded up C$0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting C$9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,002. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -203.67.

In other news, Director Kurt Sorschak bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$338,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 312,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,321,525.67.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

