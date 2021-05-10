Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) PT Raised to C$5.20

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Cormark to C$5.20 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on XBC. Roth Capital cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption to C$4.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Xebec Adsorption presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.93.

TSE:XBC traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$4.23. 324,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,275. Xebec Adsorption has a 12-month low of C$3.01 and a 12-month high of C$11.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of C$647.98 million and a PE ratio of -12.78.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

