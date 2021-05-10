Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.65

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 24354 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xinyi Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Xinyi Glass alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyi Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyi Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.