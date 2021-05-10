XMON Market Cap Reaches $1.63 Million (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 10th. In the last week, XMON has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One XMON coin can currently be purchased for $1,092.81 or 0.01894298 BTC on popular exchanges. XMON has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $39,355.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00068628 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 104.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.68 or 0.00247333 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $679.98 or 0.01178688 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003603 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00030060 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $434.45 or 0.00753090 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,487.06 or 0.99649350 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON was first traded on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

