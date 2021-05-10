XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.900-6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE XPO opened at $147.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.20 and a 200-day moving average of $118.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $147.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.04.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $903,618.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,853,684.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total value of $10,211,228.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,705,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,787,216.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 449,830 shares of company stock worth $56,391,645 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

