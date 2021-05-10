Xylem Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.72 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xylem in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.72 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.58. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.31.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $119.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 85.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $119.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $639,945.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,353,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $672,293.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,652.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,744 shares of company stock worth $1,963,307. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 12.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1,020.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 37,997 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 11.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 17.1% in the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 75,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.