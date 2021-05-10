Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$71 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.25 million.

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded Yalla Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE:YALA traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.55. 1,634,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,353,407. Yalla Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.13.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $48.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.20 million.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

