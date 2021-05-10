YEE (YEE) Market Cap Reaches $3.75 Million

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. YEE has a market cap of $3.75 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YEE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, YEE has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00086846 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00019932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00065683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.09 or 0.00107154 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.88 or 0.00803968 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00050036 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,319.16 or 0.09179346 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

YEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

