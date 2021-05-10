YETI (NYSE:YETI) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target increased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on YETI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on YETI from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on YETI in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

NYSE:YETI opened at $89.78 on Monday. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 115.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.94.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $375.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.47 million. On average, research analysts expect that YETI will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $222,863.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,775.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $1,409,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,057,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,142 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 831.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,480 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $37,309,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in YETI in the 1st quarter valued at $36,556,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in YETI by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,879,000 after purchasing an additional 452,655 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $29,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

