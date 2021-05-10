YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $100.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of YETI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of YETI from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

NYSE YETI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,644. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 115.10, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.94. YETI has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $91.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $375.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.47 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that YETI will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $1,409,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,057,884.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $222,863.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,775.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,142 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 40.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 600.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of YETI by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in YETI by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

