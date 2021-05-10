YF Link (YFL) Price Reaches $333.83

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. YF Link has a market cap of $17.19 million and $341,676.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YF Link coin can currently be purchased for $333.83 or 0.00601920 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, YF Link has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00081909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00018274 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00063683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00105304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $425.03 or 0.00766371 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00051970 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,813.70 or 0.08679543 BTC.

YF Link Profile

YFL is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . YF Link’s official website is yflink.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars.

