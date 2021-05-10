YFValue Price Tops $1.63 on Major Exchanges (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. During the last seven days, YFValue has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YFValue coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YFValue has a total market capitalization of $7.54 million and $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00082278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00018729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00064200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.44 or 0.00105730 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.45 or 0.00777000 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00052087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4,834.82 or 0.08747617 BTC.

YFValue Profile

YFValue is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . YFValue’s official website is yfv.finance . YFValue’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

Buying and Selling YFValue

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFValue should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YFValue using one of the exchanges listed above.

