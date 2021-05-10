YIELD App Price Tops $0.72 on Exchanges (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 10th. YIELD App has a total market capitalization of $70.47 million and $1.75 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YIELD App coin can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YIELD App has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00085009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019652 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00064757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60.72 or 0.00107255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.54 or 0.00806440 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00053756 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,206.25 or 0.09196372 BTC.

About YIELD App

YLD is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 106,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 97,938,214 coins. The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

