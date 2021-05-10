Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.32 Million

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 10th. During the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.55 or 0.00002779 BTC on exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $15.56 million and $2.32 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $425.28 or 0.00762620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00065517 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 116.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.38 or 0.00244566 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $679.19 or 0.01217925 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003674 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00030745 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.27 or 0.00732118 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

