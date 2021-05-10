YOU COIN (YOU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.27 Million

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $6.27 million and approximately $939,102.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YOU COIN has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00082347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00018401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00063358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.59 or 0.00105529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.87 or 0.00772478 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00052031 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,871.59 or 0.08774652 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

