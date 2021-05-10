Yum! Brands, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

Yum! Brands has increased its dividend by 56.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $121.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,286. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $122.72. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.06.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YUM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,089.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,117 shares of company stock valued at $5,801,286. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

