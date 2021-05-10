Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Shares Down 3%

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)’s share price was down 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 394,131 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 829,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yunji from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.44). Yunji had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $203.44 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Yunji Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Yunji in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Yunji in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Yunji during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Yunji during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yunji during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

About Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ)

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

