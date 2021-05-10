YVS.Finance One Day Volume Reaches $140,649.00 (YVS)

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. YVS.Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $140,649.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YVS.Finance has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YVS.Finance coin can now be purchased for $2.41 or 0.00004345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $402.84 or 0.00725592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00065282 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 126.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.68 or 0.00244384 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $648.69 or 0.01168421 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00030753 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.34 or 0.00722884 BTC.

YVS.Finance Profile

YVS.Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 518,610 coins. YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance . YVS.Finance’s official website is yvs.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

Buying and Selling YVS.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YVS.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YVS.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YVS.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

