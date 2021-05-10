Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.76 Million

Brokerages predict that Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) will post $2.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.80 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full year sales of $24.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.40 million to $26.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $65.53 million, with estimates ranging from $60.20 million to $70.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Acutus Medical.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million.

AFIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acutus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIB opened at $11.88 on Monday. Acutus Medical has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 10.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFIB. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the period. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

