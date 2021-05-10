Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) to announce ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OncoSec Medical’s earnings. OncoSec Medical posted earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st.

On average, analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.65) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OncoSec Medical.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01).

Several research firms have recently commented on ONCS. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of OncoSec Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OncoSec Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on OncoSec Medical in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on OncoSec Medical from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

In other news, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China purchased 1,691,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $5,836,730.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 31,585 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in OncoSec Medical in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in OncoSec Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in OncoSec Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $484,000. 4.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONCS stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.89. 128,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61. OncoSec Medical has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $8.16.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

