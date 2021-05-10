Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.34 Billion

Brokerages predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) will report $2.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.36 billion and the lowest is $2.31 billion. Owens & Minor reported sales of $1.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full-year sales of $9.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $9.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.58 billion to $9.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Owens & Minor.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

OMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.45.

NYSE OMI opened at $34.31 on Monday. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $39.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.66, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 28,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $1,064,717.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,424,829.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,420 shares of company stock worth $3,082,350. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,385,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,997 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at $1,460,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth $11,572,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth $11,301,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,743,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens & Minor (OMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.