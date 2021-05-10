Zacks: Analysts Anticipate People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. People’s United Financial reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for People’s United Financial.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PBCT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

Shares of PBCT stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.12. 218,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,579,057. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average is $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $19.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.52%.

In other news, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $2,681,535.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 183,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George P. Carter sold 10,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $183,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,825.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,390 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,530. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,660,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370,025 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374,649 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,914,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,910,000 after purchasing an additional 634,238 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,646,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,515,000 after purchasing an additional 796,555 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,071,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on People’s United Financial (PBCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.