Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to post $57.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.74 million to $62.31 million. Safe Bulkers reported sales of $29.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year sales of $261.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $258.77 million to $264.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $231.29 million, with estimates ranging from $230.32 million to $232.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Safe Bulkers.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Safe Bulkers had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%.

SB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 254,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 102.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares during the last quarter. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SB stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. Safe Bulkers has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $408.70 million, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safe Bulkers (SB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.