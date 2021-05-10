Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) will post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tellurian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.04). Tellurian reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 623.45% and a negative return on equity of 123.99%.

TELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

NASDAQ TELL opened at $2.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04. Tellurian has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.62.

In related news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 2,624,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $6,823,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana Derycz Kessler bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 205,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,643.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,276,344 shares of company stock worth $11,393,157 over the last quarter. Insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 16.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,661,000 after buying an additional 1,908,814 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,471,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,825,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,194,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 38,336 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 48.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 389,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

