Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Will Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for WD-40’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. WD-40 posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full-year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WD-40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $111.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WDFC shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of WDFC traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $242.32. 731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,397. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $277.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.93. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.07 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $165.91 and a 12-month high of $333.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 65.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,142,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $655,887,000 after acquiring an additional 69,376 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,533,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 85,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,840,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

