Zacks: Analysts Expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.79 Million

Brokerages expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) to report $13.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.96 million. OrganiGram reported sales of $13.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year sales of $59.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.32 million to $68.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $93.19 million, with estimates ranging from $84.93 million to $100.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OrganiGram.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%. The business had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million.

OGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.41.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 2,833.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the first quarter valued at $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 10.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OGI opened at $2.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.30.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrganiGram (OGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.