Zacks: Analysts Expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.70 Million

Brokerages expect that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will post $20.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.68 million to $22.44 million. PennantPark Investment posted sales of $25.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year sales of $80.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $77.77 million to $84.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $92.99 million, with estimates ranging from $84.36 million to $99.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.56%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PNNT. TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PennantPark Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

PNNT opened at $6.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $448.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 1.98. PennantPark Investment has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $6.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

