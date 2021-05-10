Zacks: Analysts Expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). S&W Seed posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SANW shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on S&W Seed in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of S&W Seed stock opened at $3.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.24. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $135.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in S&W Seed in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in S&W Seed by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

