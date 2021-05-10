Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) to post $109.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Invitae’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $107.40 million and the highest is $110.60 million. Invitae reported sales of $45.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitae will report full-year sales of $463.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $451.00 million to $474.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $670.06 million, with estimates ranging from $603.70 million to $699.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

In related news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 16,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $688,587.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Crouse sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $486,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,336.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,135 shares of company stock worth $5,860,514 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,661,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $521,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,541 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invitae by 20.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,546,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $517,598,000 after buying an additional 2,290,531 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,491,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Invitae by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,112,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,333,000 after buying an additional 997,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Invitae in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Invitae stock opened at $29.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Invitae has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $61.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.76.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

