Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) will report $64.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.10 million and the highest is $70.00 million. iRhythm Technologies posted sales of $50.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full year sales of $278.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $269.01 million to $294.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $295.26 million, with estimates ranging from $272.00 million to $310.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IRTC shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (down previously from $288.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 37.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $80.00 on Monday. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $70.35 and a 12-month high of $286.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -41.88 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.51.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

