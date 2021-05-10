Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.00. Lincoln Educational Services reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lincoln Educational Services.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $81.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.83 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.12%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LINC shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Educational Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.44.

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $7.02 on Monday. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $189.46 million, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 15,731.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 21,552 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.