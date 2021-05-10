Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.07 Million

Analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) will announce sales of $27.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.20 million to $50.00 million. Protagonist Therapeutics posted sales of $6.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 335.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $34.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.80 million to $55.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $34.95 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 252.03% and a negative return on equity of 54.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

In other news, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $119,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $5,227,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 40,844.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 42,887 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,872,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 166.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 403,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $29.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average is $24.31. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $32.10.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

